Afghanistan: Ex-NDS members deny allegiance with banned outfit Daesh

Amid reports of former members of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) joining Islamic State (Daesh), a letter released by former Afghan forces denied the engagement with the banned outfit.

The letter also said that former intelligence members are being hunted down by the forces of the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News.

"Currently, hundreds of personnel of the National Directorate of Security are faced with severe economic challenges. And the Taliban is looking for them every day to recognize them and eliminate them," the letter said.

"The United Nations should resolve the issue between former members of the NDS and the Taliban, otherwise, (you) will witness the killings of NDS members," added the letter.

The Islamic Emirate, however, denied that its forces have been chasing the former security and intelligence forces.

The letter was released in reaction to reports about collusion between security and intelligence forces of the former government with Daesh, reported Tolo News.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported that some former members of the Afghan security and intelligence forces joined the Daesh group due to personal threats.

Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Islamic Emirate is not threatening former security forces, reported Tolo News.

"We call on all military personnel who worked for the former government to (stop worrying). This concern is false and spreads among the people--there is no threat for anyone by the Islamic Emirate," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor