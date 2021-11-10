Afghanistan: Over 600 IS terrorists arrested by Taliban in past 3 months

The Taliban have arrested over 600 Islamic State (IS) terrorists in the past three months.

Citing Afghan intelligence service spokesman appointed by the Taliban, Ariana News broadcaster said that the security situation in the country is improving, reported Sputnik.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August and since then IS has ramped up attacks across the country.

IS have carried out several assaults in recent weeks, including a twin bombing of a military hospital in Kabul last week, which left at least 19 people dead, reported Sputnik.

The terror group claimed a massive suicide bombing in Kandahar, besides orchestrating targeted killings in Nangarhar and Parwan provinces and another major suicide bombing in a Shia community mosque in the northern Kunduz province, killing more than 100 people.

( With inputs from ANI )

