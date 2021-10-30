Afghanistan reopens embassy, consulates in Pakistan after power change in Kabul: Reports

Afghanistan embassy and consulates have resumed operations across Pakistan, Sputnik reported citing 1TV News broadcaster on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Taliban appointed Sardar Mohammad Shakib, who was the first secretary of the Afghan embassy in Islamabad, a new interim head of the mission in Pakistan.

Pakistan has provided essential humanitarian assistance to neighbouring Afghanistan in recent months of insecurity in a form of food and medicines after the Taliban seized power in mid-August, the media outlet said.

Earlier in October, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi promised to provide humanitarian aid worth $280 million to Afghanistan to help the new Taliban-led government overcome a severe humanitarian crisis in the country. Other measures to support the Taliban government on Islamabad's part also include resumption of flights with Afghanistan and boosting bilateral trade, according to Sputnik

