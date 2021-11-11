Afghanistan to import 100 MW electricity from Iran

Afghanistan has decided to import 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran due to the shortage of electricity and the approaching winter months when demand for power increases.

Officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said they have signed an agreement with Iran to import 100 megawatts of electricity to Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

DABS said that it is buying electricity from Iran to address the electricity shortage in provinces in the west.

According to the officials, the imported electricity will be distributed in Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces, the report said.

"We will buy 100 megawatts of electricity from Iran, which will reach Herat, Farah and Nimroz provinces," DABS spokesman Hekmatullah Noorzai said.

A number of people said they are concerned about the shortage of electricity in Kabul and some other provinces, especially during the winters.

The people said they face electricity outages in the winter and urged DABS to address the problem, reported Tolo News.

"There are power cuts and sometimes the supply is very weak," said Sayed Mohammad, a resident of Herat province.

"Power outages increase in winter months and wood and coal are expensive in the season. People face many problems," said Mohammad Jan, a resident of Kabul.

Earlier, DABS officials said that the country needs 850 megawatts of electricity per year, and 620 megawatts are imported from neighboring countries and 230 megawatts is supplied from domestic sources.

Afghanistan's capital city Kabul could dive into darkness due to the non-payment of dues of central Asian electricity suppliers by new Taliban rulers.

Electricity imports from neighbouring countries like Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan account for 80 per cent of the country's power consumption.

Taliban took over Kabul in August and assumed control of the state energy utility, inheriting its debts. But it has so far failed to make payments to the creditors.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor