Afghanistan's acting FM to discuss Kabul-Islamabad relations, economic issues with Pakistani side

Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is on a three-day visit to Pakistan, will discuss Kabul-Islamabad relations, the economy, transit and as well as refugee issues with the Pakistani side, local media reported.

"Transit and Economic issues will be discussed. Traders' problems and as well (de facto) border crossing problems will be addressed," Tolo News quoted Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid as saying.

Muttaqi has arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday. It is the first visit to Pakistan by an Afghan minister since the Taliban seized control of Kabul in August.

This comes after Pakistan earlier on Tuesday sent a special invitation to Muttaqi to attend the Troika Plus meeting, the Pakistani media reported.

"Special Representatives for Afghanistan from the United States, China, Russia and Pakistan will be meeting on Thursday and we hope that Muttaqi will also be able to attend," The News International quoted an official.

The meeting is scheduled in Islamabad for November 11.

"Troika Plus at SRs (special representatives level) will meet with Muttaqi," the Pakistani official said.

The dialogue is taking place at a time when the Taliban is seeking international recognition. However, the international community is not in hurry to give legitimacy to the Taliban interim government unless they fulfil their promises.

"Troika Plus has become an important forum for engagement with Afghan authorities. It will express support for an inclusive government, discuss ways to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan as well as the protection of human rights, particularly women's rights," the official said.

This is the first full-fledged meeting of the Troika Plus after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

