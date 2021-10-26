After Biden's vow, China opposes 'external meddling' on Taiwan issue

A few days after the United States vowed to protect Taiwan in event of a Chinese attack, Beijing on Tuesday again opposed "outside efforts to interfere" in the issue of Taiwan.

Speaking at a press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the Taiwan question is purely China's internal affair, which allows no interference by external forces.

"China will firmly defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose any country's unwarranted interference in the Taiwan question, and acts that undermine regional peace and stability," said Lijian.

Last week, US President Joe Biden had vowed to protect Taiwan in event of a Chinese attack and said that the US was committed to Taiwan's defence.

Asked twice during CNN's town hall whether the US would protect Taiwan if China attacked, Biden said it would. "Yes, we have a commitment to do that," he said.

Earlier this month, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said that mainland China may be fully prepared to attack the island by 2025. This comment comes as more than 150 Chinese military aircraft breached Taiwan's air defence zone, since early October for drills.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan despite the island's self-governance for over seven decades. Meanwhile, Taipei continues to counter the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

