After TLP chief, 54 members removed from Pakistan terror list

The names of 54 members of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have been removed from the fourth schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, in the Rawalpindi division by the Punjab home department.

Citing sources, Dawn reported that 28 of the individuals belonged to the Rawalpindi district, 14 to Chakwal, 11 to Attock and one to Jhelum.

The name of TLP chief Hafiz Mohammad Saad was removed from the fourth schedule of Pakistan anti-terror act on Wednesday.

A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department on Wednesday stated that the "name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad, being Ameer of TLP, a proscribed organisation, was listed in the 4th Schedule under Section 11-E on the recommendations of District Intelligence Committee, Lahore," Dawn reported.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, anyone whose name is placed on the fourth schedule is bound to inform the police before leaving their permanent residence and upon return.

An individual placed on the watch list can't leave the country as their name is also put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The TLP was banned by the Pakistan government after anti-France protests broke out in April this year where the supporters of the outfit took to the streets to protests against France over caricatures of Prophet Muhammad.

Imran Khan-led government revoked banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLPs) proscribed status early this month and removed the group's name from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The protests soon turned violent and exposed the grim security situation in Pakistan.

During the violent protests, hundreds of protesters and police personnel were injured and thousands of TLP activists and supporters were arrested and booked for attacking law enforcement personnel and blocking main roads and highways.

( With inputs from ANI )

