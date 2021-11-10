'Agreement talks' between Pak government, terrorist groups may have tragic results, says analysts

The 'agreement' talks between the Imran Khan government and the banned terrorist groups have 'undid' tough operations conducted by the Pakistan security forces, Author Sergio Restelli said in The Times of Israel.

These two banned groups are the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) while the 'younger' Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Imran Khan government have shown the absence of a clear policy and strategic confusion and pandemonium reigns while dealing with the terrorists, according to Pakistani security analysts.

The critics of Imran Khan government has also pointed out that it has been treating Islamist extremists in a lenient manner, reported The Times of Israel.

These policies will have tragic consequences for Pakistan, its democracy, Afghanistan and the world in the time to come, Author Restelli said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government has also become a centre of attention after the country started talking about 'agreements' with the Islamist terrorist groups that are banned in a number of countries.

TTP has been operating neighbouring country Afghanistan while the TLP has made fighting Islamophobia in the West on top of its agenda, Author Sergio Restelli said.

The TLP's agenda is the suspension of ties with France and expulsion of their envoy because of action by French government against the Islamist hardliners in the country.

A few days back, Pakistani officials have also reached a "tentative understanding" with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to seek a "peace agreement" following nearly two decades of militancy.

Earlier Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has also expressed that he would like to give the 'terrorist' groups a 'forgive and forget' amnesty and let their fighters 'lead lives of common citizens.

The acting interior minister in the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, Sirajuddin Haqqani is reportedly playing a role of a mediator between Pakistan and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to reach a "broader" "peace agreement" to bring an end to the two-decades of militancy in Pakistan.

Even though an understanding has been reached between the two sides, it is not yet clear who on the Pakistan side is negotiating with the TTP.

The understanding includes the declaration of a nationwide truce and the release of some TTP terrorists based on certain conditions, as part of confidence-building measures.

( With inputs from ANI )

