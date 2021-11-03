Ajaneesh Kumar appointed India's ambassador to Estonia
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 10:23 PM2021-11-03T22:23:31+5:302021-11-03T22:30:03+5:30
Ajaneesh Kumar, a 1996-batch IFS officer, has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Estonia.
Kumar is at present High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam
"Ajaneesh Kumar (IFS: 1996), presently High Commissioner of India to Brunei Darussalam, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Estonia," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.
Kumar is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor