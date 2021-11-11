Ajit Doval holds meeting with Kazakh counterpart

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday held a meeting with Karim Massimov, Chairman of Kazakhstan National Security Committee after the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.

National Security Advisers or Secretaries of the National Security Councils of India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russian, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan participated in the dialogue. They adopted the "Delhi Declaration" after the dialogue.

The participants reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs.

They expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in the country and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor