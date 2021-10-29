Alok Amitabh Dimri appointed as next High Commissioner of India to Brunei

Alok Amitabh Dimri has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Brunei.

Amitabh Dimri has been serving as the Ambassador of India to the Kyrgyz Republic.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor