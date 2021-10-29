Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron to discuss global, European agenda on Nov 3
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss international and European issues during a meeting in France on November 3, German Government Deputy Spokesperson Martina Fitz said on Friday.
Merkel will arrive in the French city of Beaune on November 3 at Macron's invitation.
"The focus of agenda during the trip is a personal exchange of views on current international and European political issues," Fitz said at a briefing.
Macron's invitation underscores the close ties between Germany and France, as well as mutual trust and bilateral cooperation, she added. (ANI/Sputnik)
