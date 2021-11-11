Angry woman throws steaming hot soup on restaurant manager’s face

A woman in America got so angry about the service of the restaurant that she threw hot soup soup directly on the face of the manager. Fortunately, the manager was not seriously injured in the incident. The entire incident was captured on CCTV in a restaurant and the video is currently going viral. A man was also present along with the accused woman. Both are absconding since the incident.

The incident took place on November 7 at a Mexican restaurant, Sol de Jalisco in Texas, according to Metro UK. Meanwhile, the woman had ordered soup. Shortly after the delivery, the woman called the restaurant and began to complain to the manager. The woman said the soup was too hot, so the plastic lid melted. The woman rushed straight to the restaurant after an argument over the phone.

Upon arriving at the restaurant, the accused woman showed the box of soup to manager Janelle Broland and argued again. This time the two had an argument for some time. Then suddenly the woman picked up the can of soup and threw it in the manager's face. The accused woman and her accomplice then fled. The manager also tried to catch them, but they managed to escape. The victim's manager then informed the police about the incident.

So far, police have not found anything about the woman who threw the soup. There is an atmosphere of fear and anger among the employees of the restaurant after this incident. According to the manager, the woman alleged that when she picked up the soup to drink, it was so hot that the plastic lid on it was melting. She apologized and offered to return the money, but she got angry and started abusing and then threw the soup and ran away.

Meanwhile, police say no one was injured in the incident. The soup was cold so the manager was not hurt. Manager Janelle Broland said the soup felt a little hot. There was a lot of burning in my eyes, it seemed like it was all over now. But thank God it didn't hurt much. Police have registered a case against the unidentified woman and are searching for her based on the footage.