Armenia reports 2,096 new COVID-19 cases

Armenia on Friday reported 2,096 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total caseload to 304,546, according to the country's health ministry.

Data from the ministry showed that 1,258 more patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 265,936.

Meanwhile, 43 people died from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the national death toll to 6,232.

Armenia reported its first confirmed case on March 1, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor