Army Chief General Naravane calls on Sri Lankan Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne

India's Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Saturday visited the headquarters of Sri Lankan Navy and interacted with Sri Lankan Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne and other senior officers.

Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information- Indian Army informed that views on bilateral defence partnership between both Nations were exchanged.

"General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters #SriLankaNavy & interacted with Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne Commander #SriLankaNavy & other senior officers of #SriLankaNavy. Views on bilateral defence partnership between both Nations were exchanged," Indian Army wrote in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Naravane met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and discussed enhancing existing defence cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.

General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials.

Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor