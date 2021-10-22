Assam Rifles jawans among 4 held with heroin in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 22 Three jawans of the Assam Rifles, along with a civilian, were arrested and heroin valued at over Rs 1 crore recovered from them in Assam's Dibrugarh district early on Friday, police said.

Dibrugarh's Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia said that acting on an intelligence input, four people were arrested at Dergaon when they were seek to carry the drugs from Nagaland's Dimapur to Assam's Tinsukia, and 269 gm heroin seized from them.

He said that during the overnight operations, uniforms of Assam Rifles and cash Rs 48,000 recovered from them, and three found to be troopers of the paramilitary force.

All three Assam Rifles personnel were posted in Dimapur Transit Camp of the force's Kohima division, Chetia, who led the raids, told the media.

The accused told the interrogators they had procured the heroin from a woman in Nagaland's commercial hub and the drugs were to be delivered to a dealer in Tinsukia, the SP added.

He said that police have registered a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the probe is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor