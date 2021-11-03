At least 18 missing after boat sinks in Indonesia

At least 18 people went missing in a river in Indonesia's East Java province on Wednesday when a boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized in rough waters, a local official told media.

"As many as 10 people have been rescued, but 18 others remain missing," Ardhian Orianto, acting head of the local disaster management chapter, told the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

A search-and-rescue operation was launched on the Solo River, which flows by the Semambung village in Bojonegoro district. The boat was reportedly carrying dozens of motorcycles. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

