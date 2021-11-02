At least 19 killed, 43 wounded in twin Kabul blasts

At least 19 people were killed and 43 injured following twin blasts in the capital city of Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported.

The gunshots were also heard near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Kabul.

Earlier, the Taliban spokesperson for the Afghanistan interior ministry, said there were casualties in the blasts, but did not confirm the toll.

The attack on Kabul hospital was reportedly staged by the Islamic State, Sputnik reported citing Bakhtar news agency.

An IS blew himself up at the hospital entrance, and several more assailants entered the building, the report added.

These explosions add to a growing list of attacks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

