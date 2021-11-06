Bahrain relaxes quarantine measures for vaccinated Indian travellers

Passengers travelling from India to Bahrain with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued in India will be exempted from mandatory 10 days of quarantine.

The vaccines taken should be approved by the WHO, or by the Kingdom of Bahrain. These passengers will also be exempted from pre-arrival negative RTPCR certificate, the Embassy of India in Bahrain informed in a tweet.

"Embassy of India is happy to inform that as per revised travel entry procedures of Kingdom of Bahrain, all COVID vaccination certificates containing a QR code for vaccines approved by the World Health Organization, or the Kingdom of Bahrain will be accepted," the tweet said.

( With inputs from ANI )

