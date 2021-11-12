Balochistan celebrating Australia’s win over Pakistan in T20WorldCup, video goes viral

Pakistan lost to Australia in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. After winning all the opening matches, Pakistan was confident of winning the World Cup, but Australia finally stopped Pakistan's winning streak. After this, on the one hand, the whole of Pakistan looks disappointed, while on the other hand, Pakistan's Balochistan province is celebrating the defeat of Pakistan.

After the defeat of Pakistan, many videos of celebration in Balochistan are going viral on social media. In one of these videos, people from Balochistan are seen dancing after the defeat of Pakistan. Tariq Fateh, a Canadian journalist of Pakistani descent, and Hakim Baloch, president of the Baloch National Movement (UK zone), posted a video of Baloch people dancing on Twitter.

Balochistan is a province of Pakistan, whose capital is Quetta. The people of Balochistan are demanding independence from Pakistan. The people there run a movement called the Baloch National Movement. It's aim is to liberate Balochistan from Pakistan.

However, the Baloch people have often been tortured by the Pakistani army to suppress their movement. Fed up with the atrocities of the Pakistani army, the Baloch sometimes attack them.