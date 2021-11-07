Bamboo solution to tackle climate crisis: Expert at COP26

By IANS | Published: November 7, 2021 03:33 PM2021-11-07T15:33:04+5:302021-11-07T15:45:08+5:30

BY VISHAL GULATI Glasgow, Nov 7 With the construction industry has a huge environmental footprint, especially in developing ...

Bamboo solution to tackle climate crisis: Expert at COP26 | Bamboo solution to tackle climate crisis: Expert at COP26

Bamboo solution to tackle climate crisis: Expert at COP26

Next
BY VISHAL GULATI

Glasgow, Nov 7 With the construction industry has a huge environmental footprint, especially in developing nations like India, where a lot of construction to take place over the next 50 years, timber and bamboo offer a solution to reduce carbon emissions, says an expert.

Steel and cement manufacture are deemed to produce around 8 per cent each

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Vishal gulatiglasgowVishal gulatiglasgow