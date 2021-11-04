Beijing seeks to reshape int'l order to align with its authoritarian system

By IANS | Published: November 4, 2021 01:42 PM2021-11-04T13:42:03+5:302021-11-04T13:50:07+5:30

BY Sanjeev Sharma New Delhi, Nov 4 Beijing seeks to reshape the international order to better align with ...

Beijing seeks to reshape int'l order to align with its authoritarian system | Beijing seeks to reshape int'l order to align with its authoritarian system

Beijing seeks to reshape int'l order to align with its authoritarian system

Next
BY Sanjeev Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 4 Beijing seeks to reshape the international order to better align with its authoritarian system and national interests, as a vital component of its strategy to achieve the "great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation", as per a report by the US Department of Defense.

According to this worldview, the accrual of the People's Republic of China's

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :NovNovSanjeev sharmanew delhibeijingUs Department Of DefenseRepublic of china