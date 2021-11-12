Belarus' military tried to expel 35 illegal immigrants into Poland by force

Belarusian military tried to expel several dozen illegal migrants, mostly women and children, into the territory of Poland, Tomasz Krupa, a spokesman for Poland's Podlaskie Voivodeship police, said on Friday.

"Last night, in the Kuznica area, the Belarusian military tried to force 35 people into Poland, mostly women and children," Krupa told reporters.

"The Belarusian military pushed these people to the barbed wire fence. This attempt was suppressed by police officers, border guards and soldiers," the spokesman added.

Krupa also said that a group of about a hundred migrants gathered near Belarusian Polovtsy village. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

