Biden arrives in Rome for G20 Summit: White House

The plane of US President Joe Biden on Friday night landed in Rome, where the American leader will participate in the in-person summit of the Group of Twenty (G20), the White House press pool reported.

At about 02:36 local time (00:36 GMT), the US President and the first lady, Jill Biden, got off the plane. According to the journalists of the pool, they exchanged a few words with the welcoming delegation, after which the presidential couple got into the motorcade and left the airport.

Biden is scheduled to have a private audience with Pope Francis later on Friday, after which he will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, and then with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Over the weekend, Biden will take part in the G20 summit, after which he will travel to Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 climate conference. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor