Biden conveys to Erdogan concerns over Turkey's possession of S-400 system: White House

US President Joe Biden expressed concerns over the Russian-made S-400 missile system at Turkey's disposal, during the talks with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on G20 sidelines on Sunday, the White House said.

"President Biden reaffirmed our defense partnership and Turkey's importance as a NATO Ally, but noted U.S. concerns over Turkey's possession of the Russian S-400 missile system," the press statement said.

Russia and Turkey concluded a contract on S-400 missile defense system in 2017, and the equipment was shipped in 2019.

The statement also read: "President Biden underscored his desire to maintain constructive relations, expand areas of cooperation, and manage our disagreements effectively. He expressed appreciation for Turkey's nearly two decades of contributions to the NATO mission in Afghanistan."

"The leaders discussed the political process in Syria, the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Afghans in need, elections in Libya, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, and diplomatic efforts in the South Caucasus."

Biden also emphasized the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and the rule of law for peace and prosperity, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

