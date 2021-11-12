Blinken says US ready to use various tools to address Belarus' use of migration as weapon

The United States is prepared to use "various tools" at its disposal in response to Belarus using migration as a political weapon, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We are also very concerned by efforts by Belarus to use migration as a political weapon. I am not gonna preview any possible sanctions, but we are looking at various tools that we have," Blinken said at a press conference with Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani. (ANI/Sputnik)

