Blinken speaks to Sudan prime minister, welcomes his release

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok welcomed his release from custody and urged Sudan's military forces to release other political prisoners, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a press release.

"The Secretary welcomed the Prime Minister's release from custody and reiterated his call on Sudanese military forces to release all civilian leaders in detention and to ensure their safety," Price said on Tuesday.

Blinken and Hamdok discussed the growing and collective condemnation of the military takeover by the international community, Price said.

Blinken in his call with Sudan's prime minister expressed deep concern over the ongoing takeover and emphasized the need for the Sudanese military to refrain from violence against protesters, Price said. The US secretary underscored the need for a return to the transition civilian government, Price added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Al Hadath broadcaster reported that Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was ousted in the military takeover, was returning home. Hamdok was reportedly being held at the home of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who is also the commander-in-chief of the country's armed forces.

The takeover came as the term of the 11-member transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan was approaching completion. Thereafter, the council was set to transfer power to a civilian government. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

