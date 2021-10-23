Brazil reports 14,502 COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 14,502 to 21,711,843 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 460 to 605,139 people within the same period of time.

More than 20.88 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 16,853 new cases, with 451 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

