Brazilian Ambassador calls on Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, discusses energy transition, biofuels

Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on Friday called on India's Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri here and discussed energy transition and biofuels and several other areas of mutual interest.

"Received my friend Amb Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, Brazilian Ambassador to India in my office. Held wide-ranging discussions on energy transition, biofuels in which Brazil has set an international benchmark & several other areas of mutual interest between our two countries," the Union Minister tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

