Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny freed pop star Britney Spears from the conservatorship of her father James Spears during a court hearing, Sputnik citing NBC News reported.

The judge ended the 13-year conservatorship that allowed James Spears to make her professional, social and financial decisions.

According to CNN, Britney Spears' attorney held a news conference following the termination of her conservatorship today after a ruling from Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

"As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as to both the person and the estate," attorney Mathew Rosengart said outside the courthouse. "This is a monumental day for Britney Spears."

In September, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship, reported Variety.

Britney's conservatorship began in 2008 after the singer had several mental breakdowns publicly. Her father Jamie Spears served as both a conservator of her estate and person for more than a decade, but, in 2019, he temporarily stepped down as manager of her person due to his own health issues.

Earlier this year, Britney and her lawyer filed the official court petition to request the removal of Jamie as conservator of the songstress' estate.

( With inputs from ANI )

