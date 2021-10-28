Brussels Press Club holds conference on forced organ harvesting by China

Brussels Press Club on Wednesday held a conference on forced organ harvesting by the Chinese regime.

Peter van Dalen, Member of European Parliament (MEP) from the Netherlands stated at the conference - 'China - forced organ harvesting and the Chinese Communist Party' - that the world was silent on the grave issue of "organ harvesting in China" due to geopolitical reasons.

The victims of forced organ harvesting were mostly minorities (Uyghurs, Tibetans, house Christians, etc) and prisoners who were subjected to gross human rights violations.

He also mentioned that the European Union (EU) could use the Investment Agreement with China as leveraging tool to pressurize it to respect the human rights of ethnic minorities.

He further added that European Parliament (EP) must also have the issue of "organ harvesting in China" on its list of agenda. He said that EP would be having a meeting on this issue (organ harvesting practices in China) in December 2021 or in the first quarter of 2022.

He also said that China is always in denial mode whenever the issue was taken on international human rights forums.

Nico Bijnens, President of Falun Gong Belgium. who moderated the conference, informed that the Chinese Government is running state-sponsored persecution that started in 1999 on Falun Gong (FG) practitioners.

Falun Gong is a Chinese spiritual practice that combines meditation and qigong exercises with a moral philosophy centred on the tenets of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance.

Bijnens also said that since 1999, CCP adopted a policy to defame their reputation, bankrupt them financially and destroy them physically. By harvesting the organs of living FG practitioners for profit, the CCP has committed genocide and crime against humanity.

Hamid Sabi, Counsel to the China Tribunal an independent panel set up to examine the issue, which concluded in June 2020 that China's organ harvesting amounted to crimes against humanity, said that prisoners' organs are being sold to organ tourists through organ transplantation.

He pointed out how the number of death row prisoners increased dramatically in the early 2000s in China. He also stated that China admits that only 10000 to 15000 organ transplants are done in a year but the unofficial figures have crossed 375000 in a year.

He further said that victims like Uyghurs, Tibetans and other ethnic minorities are marked during diagnostic tests like USG and blood tests and then they disappear after a few days.

He also told that the evidence collected from figures suggest that in China, the organ transplants and number of donors have a ratio of 18:1 whereas it is not humanly possible to have those many organs transplanted from one body.

He also gave figures of other countries like France and the US where the figures are transparent and the authorities are also clean about it but the same cannot be said about China as the military and private hospitals in China work under the directive of the Chinese Government and do not divulge real statistics whenever asked by the rights organizations.

British MP and former MEP Edward McMillan-Scott, Former Vice-President of the European Parliament and Sir Geoffrey Nice, Queen's Counsel, President of the China Tribunal said that they would suggest that the EU boycott Winter Olympics in 2022 at Beijing to send a strong signal to China that EU does not accept human rights violation of such heinous nature as organ harvesting.

Expert testimony was presented by David Matas, Prominent Canadian Human rights lawyer, and author of Bloody Harvest, the definitive work on this subject.

He explained how particular minority groups are being targeted as victims in this trade; specifically, practitioners of Falun Gong. He stated that UN Human Rights organizations and other rights organizations questioned China in 2008 and 2015 about organ allocation, the number of organ transplants to which China never responded satisfactorily.

Manel Mselmi stated that the Communist Party of China (CCP) has been brutally torturing the ethnic minorities and FG followers by way of detention and then selling their organs to wealthy individuals with matching blood types in China and abroad.

Dr Harold King, Deputy Director of Doctors against Forced Organ Harvesting stated that the number of transplants in China exploded since 2000. The trend has not stopped as claimed by the CCP.

Patients from all over the world deemed China as their top choice to get organ transplants. They took tours to China and could get matching hearts, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas in less than a month. These desperate patients simply have to complete a form, pay the price, and surgeries will be scheduled on a date that suits them.

( With inputs from ANI )

