BTS' Jungkook 'Euphoria' hits 290 million stream

BTS Jungkook's solo song 'Euphoria' proved its powerful music power in Spotify.

Jung Kook's song 'Euphoria,' a track in BTS' album 'LOVE YOURSELF An Answer' released in August 2018, hit 290 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.

'Euphoria' reached 290 million streams on the 1st, and this is 'most' streams record for Korean B-side track and 'first' record for K-pop boy band, showing his strong popularity.

Moreover, 'Euphoria' ranked on Japan's Spotify chart for 50 weeks and set the longest record for the K-pop solo artist on the weekly TOP200 chart.

In addition, Jungkook's another solo song 'My Time', a track from 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7' released in 2020, also reach more than 140 million streams on Spotify, showing his unrivalled music power.

'Euphoria' is a song saying the pure emotions of love by Jungkook's mellifluous vocal based on beautiful melody. (ANI/Global Economic)

( With inputs from ANI )

