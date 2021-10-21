'Can't be an unending story': SC on probe into case against Shivinder Mohan Singh

New Delhi, Oct 21 The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Delhi Police to give it a timeline for finishing the investigation as the latter said that it would require four months to complete the probe in the matter of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, who is accused of misappropriating Rs 2,397 crore of Religare Finvest Ltd funds.

"How much time should it take to complete the investigation? It cannot be an unending story," a bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana asked Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EoW).

The bench also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli sought a timeline from the police to complete the investigation in the case.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing Singh, submitted his client has been in jail for the past two years, and added that his custody is not required, as two charge sheets have already been filed.

Perusing a Delhi Police submitted a report citing a timeline, the bench noted that the police would require four more months to complete the investigation, if nothing unexpected happens, which becomes a hurdle in the probe.

After hearing the parties in the matter, the top court listed it for further hearing on Monday.

The top court, last month, had told the police: "How much time does it take to complete the probe in a criminal case? The accused cannot be kept in jail without trial." It had issued notice to the Delhi Police.

Complainant's counsel had argued that Singh is accused of siphoning of over Rs 2,000 crore, which was contested by his counsel who said that the accused in the 2G scam case were granted bail by the top court. The Delhi High Court had cancelled Singh's bail, noting that his detention was necessary to unearth the "conspiracy hatched by him" and trace the alleged siphoned off money.

Singh had moved the top court against the Delhi High Court order, which came on RFL's plea challenging the trial court order passed on March 3, granting bail to him in the case registered against him by the Delhi Police's EoW for cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.

In March 2019, the EOW had registered an FIR after it received a complaint from RFL's Manpreet Suri against Shivinder Mohan Singh, former CMD of Religare Enterprises Ltd Sunil Godhwani and former CEO Kavi Arora and others. It was alleged that loans were taken by them while managing the firm, but the money was invested in other companies.

