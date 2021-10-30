Car bomb explodes near int'l airport in Yemen's Aden, victims reported

A vehicle rigged with explosives blasted near the international airport in Yemen's city of Aden, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday, adding there are victims.

"A car bomb exploded at the entrance to Aden International Airport ... in the east of the city," the source said.

The exact number of victims is yet to be established, the source added. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor