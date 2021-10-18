CBI arrests J&K Grameen bank official in bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 18 The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons including an official of J&K Grameen bank for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to sanction a house loan.

The probe agency said that it has arrested one Jatinder Kumar and Kathua, Parliwand Grameen bank Branch Head Sanjay Kumar Sharma.

They received a complaint that the bank official has demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 through Jatinder for processing and sanction of housing loan of Rs 20 lakh of the complainant's father.

The CBI laid a trap and caught Jatinder while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 part payment of the total bribe.

Searches are being conducted at the premises of both the accused at Kathua (J&K), the probe agency stated.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor