Chief of South African Air Force pays tribute at National War Memorial in New Delhi
By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 11:16 AM2021-11-08T11:16:16+5:302021-11-08T11:25:02+5:30
The Chief of the South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Monday.
"Lt Gen Wiseman Simo Mbambo, Chief of the South African Air Force, laid a wreath at National War Memorial on 08 Nov 2021," National War Memorial tweeted.
The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence
( With inputs from ANI )
