November 8, 2021

Chief of South African Air Force pays tribute at National War Memorial in New Delhi

"Lt Gen Wiseman Simo Mbambo, Chief of the South African Air Force, laid a wreath at National War Memorial on 08 Nov 2021," National War Memorial tweeted.

The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence

