Chief of South African Air Force pays tribute at National War Memorial in New Delhi

The Chief of the South African Air Force Lieutenant General Wiseman Simo Mbambo laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Monday.

The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence

