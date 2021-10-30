China calls for unique role of ICJ in multilateralism, int'l rule of law

United Nations (New York), Oct 30 A Chinese envoy called upon the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to play a unique role in safeguarding multilateralism and promoting international rule of law.

With 75 years of experience, the ICJ has been broadly recognized by the international community and has become the most authoritative and influential international judicial institution in the world, said Geng Shuang, China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Xinhua news agency reported.

"As the main judicial organ of the UN, the ICJ has a lofty mission in safeguarding multilateralism and promoting international rule of law. It should continue to perform its duties faithfully and play an important and unique role in this regard," he told the UN General Assembly, which heard the ICJ's annual report.

"Peace and development are our common cause; fairness and justice are our common ideals; and democracy and freedom are our common pursuit. The UN should hold high the banner of multilateralism, defend and carry forward the common values of mankind, promote unity among member states, advance international cooperation, and make positive efforts to the democratization of and rule of law in international relations," Geng Shuang said.

In the past 75 years, the ICJ has worked in accordance with the UN Charter and the ICJ Statute, accepted 154 cases and issued 28 advisory opinions on important areas of international law, including territorial sovereignty, maritime delimitation, unilateral sanctions, decolonization, non-use of force, diplomatic and consular relations. It has made great contributions to the interpretation and application of international law, and has played an active role in the peaceful settlement of international disputes and the maintenance of international peace and security, he added.

In recent years, the number of cases accepted by the ICJ has been on the rise, reflecting stronger trust of states in the court. The proceedings of the ICJ are not only about the interests of the countries concerned, but also about the understanding and application of the norms of international law, said China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the UN. For half a century, China has actively advocated the democratization of and rule of law in international relations and has always been a builder of world peace, a contributor to world development and a defender of the international order, Geng Shuang added.

No matter how the world changes, China stands ready to work with other countries to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, firmly support the work of the UN and the ICJ, jointly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, with a view to promoting global governance and a community with a shared future for mankind, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor