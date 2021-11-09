China does not respect US anymore: Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump has said that the Joe Biden administration is ineffective and China does not respect the US anymore, media reports stated.

President Biden had a telephonic conversation with Xi Jinping for the second time in September about which the White House clarified that the discussion was "part of the United States' ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC," reported Fox News.

The White House said after the call that "the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict," reported the news channel.

However, Trump said that he does not think that Biden's administration is effective.

"I don't think it is a good way to express it to China. It shows such weakness. We have shown such weakness," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

"China respected this country when I was president. China does not respect our country anymore. It is very sad," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

The former president further said that the message was not appropriate.

Donald Trump has said that he is "certainly" thinking about running for President in the 2024 election, but will "probably" wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to formally announce the same, reported local media.

"I am certainly thinking about it and we'll see. I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

Trump called the timeline for the announcement "appropriate" and said that a lot of people are waiting for the decision to be made.

"It doesn't mean I will. It's probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

