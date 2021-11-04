China says recent Pentagon report is full of prejudice

China has said that the recent report released by the Pentagon is full of prejudice and disregarded facts that claimed Beijing is rapidly expanding the number of its nuclear delivery platforms.

A new Pentagon report on Wednesday revealed that China is constructing the infrastructure necessary to support its nuclear expansion over the next decade.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that the US hyping up China's "nuclear threat" is nothing but a trick to manipulate words and confuse the public which the international community is fully aware of, according to Global Times.

The Pentagon's report titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China (PRC) 2021", said that "the accelerating pace of the PRC's nuclear expansion may enable the PRC to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027. The PRC likely intends to have at least 1,000 warheads by 2030, exceeding the pace and size the DoD projected in 2020."

China is investing in, and expanding, the number of its land-, sea-, and air-based nuclear delivery platforms and constructing the infrastructure necessary to support this major expansion of its nuclear forces, according to the report which was released on Wednesday.

China has possibly already established a nascent "nuclear triad" with the development of a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile (ALBM) and improvement of its ground and sea-based nuclear capabilities, the report read.

( With inputs from ANI )

