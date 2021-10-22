China suspends 5 airlines after Covid cases on flights

Beijing, Oct 22 The Civil Aviation Administration of China has suspended five Chinese and international airlines after Covid-19 cases were reported on flights, Samaa TV reported on Friday.

According to a notice dates October 15, Authority had to take the decision after six cases of coronavirus was confirmed in passengers on Air China flight CA780 (Frankfurt to Changchun) that entered the country on October 1.

It said that starting from October 18, the operation of this flight would be suspended twice.

Five cases of coronavirus were confirmed on Shandong Airlines flight SC4088 (Seoul to Qingdao) that entered on October 1.

Eight cases of coronavirus surfaced in passengers on KLM flight KL857 (Amsterdam to Shanghai) that entered on September 29; six cases were confirmed on El Al LY065 (Tel Aviv to Shanghai) that entered on September 29.

On October 3, the German Eagle Airlines flight DE8442 (Frankfurt to Xi'an) had five cases.

Since October 18, the operation of these three flights were suspended, the report said.

