China tightens border control to prevent import of COVID-19 cases

Amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, China's National Immigration Administration has taken a series of measures to strengthen COVID-19 prevention measures along its border, including increased patrolling.

Chinese authorities have taken several measures, including guiding citizens not to go abroad if it is not necessary and strictly implementing entry policies for foreigners, China's Global Times reported.

Chinese authorities have ordered all immigration, entry and exit management departments across China to take measures to prevent imported cases and outbreaks of COVID-19, the report added.

The measures also will include tightening control of overseas flights and charter flights in airports in the cities near the Chinese border.

This recent spike in COVID-19 cases in China has spread to 19 provinces and cities with more than 700 confirmed cases reported within one month.

China on Thursday reported 104 new confirmed coronavirus cases for November 3. Out of the new infections, 87 were locally transmitted cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

