China to Join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement: Xi Jinping

China has decided to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

"China attaches great importance to international cooperation on digital economy and stands ready to work with all parties for the healthy and orderly development of digital economy," Xi made the remarks while addressing the 16th Group of 20 Leaders' Summit via video link in Beijing, reported Xinhua News.

China has put forth the Global Initiative on Data Security, Xi said, calling for joint efforts to discuss and develop international rules for digital governance that reflect the will and respect the interests of all sides, and actively foster an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for digital development.

According to Xinhua, the President said G20 should continue to push for the scheduled conclusion of the 16th General Quota Review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to buttress the global financial safety net.

"China supports the early launch of negotiations on the 20th replenishment process of the International Development Association, and maintains that the relevant Voting Rights Review should faithfully reflect the changes in the international economic landscape and raise the voice of developing countries," Xi said, it reported.

Furthermore, addressing the virtual Chinese President called for equal treatment of different vaccines and advancing mutual recognition of vaccines in accordance with the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing, according to Xinhua.

Leaders of G20 nations are set to meet in Rome on Saturday at the 16th gathering at the level of Heads of State and Government, to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation, and sustainable development.

The summit's agenda will cover the pressing global health and economic issues related to the pandemic, including the need to boost efforts to ensure the fair and equitable global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.Global leaders are also expected to discuss climate change, digital transformation and sustainable innovation, along with such issues as the situation in Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

