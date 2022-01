China's Gansu province reports 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Northwest China's Gansu Province reported four new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The four people, three from the provincial capital Lanzhou and one from the city of Zhangye, are all close contacts of a previously confirmed case, according to a statement from the provincial health commission.

The province has registered a total of eight locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases since new local infections were reported Tuesday.

On Wednesday, local authorities temporarily closed three popular grottoes including a UNESCO World Heritage site, the Mogao Grottoes, to visitors in efforts to contain the spread of infections. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor