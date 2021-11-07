Chinese mainland reports 74 cases of COVID-19

At least 74 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Saturday, the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China informed.

At least 24 of them were imported cases while 50 of them were indigenous cases of the deadly infection.

About 21 cases were reported in Hebei, which is one of the badly affected provinces in the country, National Health Commission informed.

"As of 24:00 on Nov 6, the National Health Commission had received reports of 97,734 confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths," said the National Health Commission.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor