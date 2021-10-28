Clashes between TLP workers, police in Pakistan; 4 policemen killed, over 250 injured

At least four policemen were killed and over 250 injured as thousands of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) clashed with law-enforcement personnel near Sadhoke in Gujranwala district in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday, local media reported.

Taking to Twitter, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the four police personnel were killed due to firing by TLP workers, adding that 253 others had been injured in the violence. He further said that strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the violence, Dawn reported.

Earlier in the day, the TLP's central committee accused Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid of falsely claiming that matters between it and the government had been settled.

Dawn reported that the committee further said the protesters would now depart from Muridke soon for their announced destination of Islamabad to demonstrate against the government over cases registered against its top leaders and activists.

Citing a statement issued by the group's central committee, the publication reported TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah Saifi as saying, "Sheikh Rashid lied yesterday that matters have been resolved. He also lied about contact [with us] at 8 pm -- from them till now no government official, including Sheikh, has contacted [us]."

"Let the entire nation see the malicious intent of the government," the statement read.

On Monday, Rashid had assured to fulfil the commitments the government made with the TLP during negotiations a day earlier, saying the matter would be discussed during a federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday following Prime Minister Imran Khan's return from Saudi Arabia.

On Tuesday, the interior minister had said that the government did not have any "reservations" on the TLP's demands and there was agreement on all issues discussed with the group -- except for the matter of the French ambassador's expulsion. He reiterated that the government and TLP had reached an agreement on all other issues and that he would contact the group again at 8 pm, according to Dawn.

The TLP has announced that its activists would march on Islamabad after Sheikh Rashid announced that the government could not meet the TLP's demand. Hundreds of TLP workers had taken to the streets throughout the country last week to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor