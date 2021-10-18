Climate change activist says, she wants to become UK's first-ever topless PM

A topless Extinction Rebellion protester has made a shocking statement by claiming that she would "not wear a boring suit to work" if she was prime minister. Laura Amherst in her interview to a news portal had said that she wants to become UK's first-ever topless PM.

The activist took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself wearing a skimpy outfit and a pink wig. She wrote in the caption,"If I WAS prime minister of the UK, I certainly wouldn't wear a boring suit to work!"

Laura Amherst has been spotted topless in the past several months to make people aware of climate change.

Further she also listed the changes that she would like to bring for example creating climate and CO2 targets, planting more trees and investing more in children, before signing off by tagging Mr Johnson in the tweet.

According to a report published in the Daily Star, Laura Amherst is currently studying Political Science. Laura Amherst said that I can run a better government than the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson. I know more about politics than Boris Johnson.

Laura Amherst said that this year is my last year of graduation. Next, I will focus on politics only. I would love to be prime minister. Even as the Prime Minister, I will remain topless. I would look a little different from other people.

