Commanding-In-Chief (South) AK Chawla visits Naval and Maritime Academy, Sri Lanka

Flag Officer Commanding-In-Chief (South) AK Chawla on Wednesday visited the Naval and Maritime Academy of Sri Lanka.

Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command called on Rear Admiral Sanjeewa Dias, Commander Eastern Naval Area, Sri Lanka Navy, and held professional discussions and exchanged mementoes, shared the Indian Navy.

Later, Commanding-in-Chief visited Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA), Trincomalee, and delivered an intellectual talk on 'Essential qualities of Military Leadership' to the young officers and trainees at NMA.

"VAdm AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, HQSNC called on Adm Prof Jaynath Colombage (Retd), Foreign Secretary, Sri Lanka. During the meet Foreign Sec expressed his gratitude for the assistance rendered by Indian Navy during Covid pandemic & for the MV Pearl Express incident," tweeted Spokesperson Navy.

"The Foreign Secretary also stated that Indian and Sri Lanka have strong historical ties and was grateful to the Indian Navy for providing professional training to the Sri Lanka Navy personnel," added the tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

