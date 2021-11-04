Concerns on China's compliance with biological weapons convention, 700 nuclear warheads by 2027

By IANS | Published: November 4, 2021 01:36 PM2021-11-04T13:36:05+5:302021-11-04T13:45:06+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 4 China's advancements in its nuclear capability, including that the accelerated pace of their nuclear ...

Concerns on China's compliance with biological weapons convention, 700 nuclear warheads by 2027 | Concerns on China's compliance with biological weapons convention, 700 nuclear warheads by 2027

Concerns on China's compliance with biological weapons convention, 700 nuclear warheads by 2027

Next

New Delhi, Nov 4 China's advancements in its nuclear capability, including that the accelerated pace of their nuclear expansion, may enable China to have up to 700 deliverable nuclear warheads by 2027, the US Department of Defense

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :chinaNew DelhiUs Department Of DefenseThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westNew-delhi