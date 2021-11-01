COP26 event on 'Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade' commences

The crucial 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP-26) on climate change began in Glasgow on Monday.

The COP26 - Leaders' Event is named "Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade". The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries.

The COP26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) that kicked off on October 31 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy in Glasgow will continue till November 12

It will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The next decade is critical to limit global average temperature increases to 1.5C within reach and adapt to the impact of climate change.

Across mitigation, adaptation and finance, COP26 is a turning point. Global leaders are coming together to show that ambition and discuss what must be done to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement.

At COP21, which took place in Paris in 2015, for the first time ever, momentous decisions were taken: every country agreed to work together to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees and aim to limit global average increase in temperature to 1.5 degrees, to adapt to the impacts of a changing climate and to make money available to deliver on these aims.

The Paris Agreement was born. The commitment to aim for 1.5 degrees is important because every fraction of a degree of warming results in the tragedy of many more lives lost and livelihoods damaged.

With increasing global surface temperatures the world is likely to witness the possibility of more droughts, floods, wildfires and increased intensity of storms.

To overcome this climate crisis, the planet needs to put up a unified fight since even though the world is divided by borders, the climate has no borders.

At the COP 26 Summit, the leaders will hear the latest scientific reporting and examine the state of progress, and success stories, but also what is at stake for countries if they do not take action.

World leaders are expected to put forward high-level ambition and action towards securing global net-zero and keeping 1.5 degrees in reach; adapting to protect communities and natural habitats, and mobilising finance.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor