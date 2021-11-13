Coronavirus cases rise again in Europe, virus spread in most of vaccinated areas

According to the World Health Organization, more than two million corona cases were reported in Europe last week. This is the highest number of cases of coronavirus infection in Europe in a single week. Corona has also killed 27,000 people. That is half the number of deaths worldwide in the past week.

In particular, in countries in Eastern Europe where vaccination has been reduced, coronavirus cases have increased significantly. Also, the number of corona patients is increasing in Western Europe, where vaccination rates are highest. Europe seems to be once again the epicenter of the coronavirus. As a result, many European countries have once again begun imposing restrictions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said in its briefing that healthy people and children do not need to be given a booster dose of corona. Because even today, in many countries of the world, health workers, the elderly and the high-risk category have not received the first dose of the vaccine. If anyone who doesn't need booster dose is vaccinated, it will be a scam. This scam needs to be stopped.